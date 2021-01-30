The Incredible Hulk Might Be Coming To Disney Plus Soon

Disney Plus has an ever-growing stable of MCU content. As well as over 20 movies from the franchise, we have new episodes of WandaVision arriving weekly, with plenty more original TV series due in time. But there are a few outliers that keep the streamer’s Marvel collection from being complete. Due to Sony co-producing both Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, neither of those are available on the platform to date.

The same goes for 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, due to Universal having distribution rights on the movie. However, we now have a sign that the oft-overlooked Marvel flick might just be on its way to D+. As pointed out by What’s On Disney Plus, Disney’s official Spanish website is listing “El Increíble Hulk” as coming to the site on Friday, 5th February. So it looks like Spanish fans can enjoy rewatching the movie on the service from next weekend.

Obviously, this doesn’t affect anyone else just yet, but the fact that a deal has been worked out in this territory could mean that Universal is beginning to bend and we could eventually have TOH arriving on Disney Plus in a wide range of countries, possibly including the US. It is worth noting, however, that there is a chance this isn’t the ’08 film and something else titled The Incredible Hulk. For instance, the old 1980s cartoon (the 90s animation is already available) or even the iconic 1970s live-action series, though that’s also been facing the same distribution issues as the movie.

It would be nice to have TOH up on Disney Plus before She-Hulk gets here. All the signs are pointing to the Tatiana Maslany-headed show being something of a backdoor sequel to the Edward Norton vehicle. We know that Tim Roth is finally making a return to the MCU as Abomination, with rumors linking the likes of William Hurt’s General Ross and Liv Tyler’s Betty Ross to the series, as well.

We’ll have to keep an eye on this one, then, but it’s possible The Incredible Hulk could be smashing on to a streaming service near you soon.