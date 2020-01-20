Incredible Sinister Six Fan Trailer Unites Spider-Man’s Villains

The first trailer for Morbius finally arrived earlier this month and as exciting as it was, it really only raised more questions than answers among Spider-Man fans. It seems – and for good reason – that most people are confused as to how Peter Parker fits into the Marvel universe that Sony is beginning to build, with the preview only providing a few fleeting teases of how this is all going to come together.

For one, the quick glance of a mural daubed with the word ‘murderer’ tells us that Morbius and the upcoming Venom 2 are set in the same timeline as the MCU’s Spider-Man movies, with Peter being framed as Mysterio’s murderer at the end of Far From Home. And then, of course, there’s that reveal in the trailer that Michael Keaton’s Adrian Toomes is involved, too.

All this has led fans to begin speculating that Sony is slowly working towards a Sinister Six movie and with rumors swirling now that this is indeed the plan, talented YouTuber Stryder HD has put together another one of his impressive fan-made trailers to show us what the film could look like.

As you can see above, this is an awfully tantalizing look at what the future of the SUMC/MCU could be, with a rather humorous interaction between Spidey and Deadpool and also plenty of teases for Carnage, who we’ll be seeing quite soon in Venom 2. And though it’s a bit rough in spots, no one can deny that the potential for a great Sinister Six film is definitely there now that the seeds are starting to be planted across the two franchises.

When they’ll all come together remains to be seen, but you can expect Morbius (arriving July 31st) and Venom 2 (October 2nd) to put down a lot of the building blocks needed for the Sinister Six, before next summer’s Spider-Man 3 does some of the heavy lifting, too.