‘Indiana Jones 5’ director James Mangold just let slip when we’ll get our next official look at the film

After starting out playing the character of Indiana Jones way back at the beginning of his acting career, Harrison Ford is back as the intrepid explorer/archeologist for the fifth and final time. The filming for the final installment of the popular franchise finished back in February, and with fans getting impatient with waiting for a look at what’s to come, director James Mangold has finally given the news they’ve all been waiting for.

Responding to a tweet asking “when can expect the next promotional piece for Indy 5?” Mangold responded simply, “less than 30 days.”

Less than 30 days. — Mangold (@mang0ld) November 13, 2022

This news will likely leave hardcore fans checking Mangold’s Twitter daily for said promotional piece or perhaps scouring YouTube for any uploads from Lucasfilm. With the film releasing next summer it isn’t totally unlikely to expect some form of a teaser trailer at this stage, or perhaps even poster images of the cast that may give us some hints as to what is to come. So far it seems all we have is a picture of Indiana’s silhouette, and even that came out some time ago – we don’t even have a proper title yet!

Harrison Ford first took on the now iconic character back in 1981, almost ten years after his breakout role playing another roguish character, Hans Solo in Star Wars. Both franchises were helmed by George Lucas. The second and third films in the franchise came out with reasonable gaps between them, with many believing that the franchise was done and would simply serve as a trilogy.

That was not the case, however, and Indie was swinging back into action in 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Though the critical response wasn’t overly negative, hardcore fans did not receive the film overly well and it even won a Razzie. Despite this, they have decided to go ahead with a fifth and final film (maybe in an attempt to salvage the character after his last outing) and fans are really hoping for the franchise to finish on a high note.

Hopefully, Mangold can deliver this, having worked on such films as Girl, Interrupted, Walk the Line, and the critically acclaimed Logan. If he can bring the same depth to an aging Indiana Jones as he did to Old Man Logan then the film could be truly interesting.

Indiana Jones 5 will be released in theaters on June 30, 2023.