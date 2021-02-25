Home / movies

The Internet’s Attacking Henry Cavill Because He Dated Gina Carano

By 16 mins ago
x

It’s been a tough week for former Mandalorian actress Gina Carano following Disney’s decision to dismiss her from future Star Wars projects. Though apparently, Henry Cavill is also finding himself under heat for no other reason than that he used to date her at some point in the past.

Just when you start to think the toxic and dull-witted environment of social media platforms couldn’t get any worse, some folks inevitably find a way to baffle you yet again. In this case, people are attacking The Witcher star because he had a romantic relationship with Carano. And some of them even went so far as to compare the previous couple to The Boys villains Homelander and Stormfront.

Of course, there are also a few comic book fans who have been scolding Cavill for not welcoming Sasha Calle into the DCEU as the Girl of Steel since Brandon Routh and Melissa Benoist have already done so. But I think we can all agree that this ‘cancel culture’ is a blatantly absurd joke at this point. Regrettably, though, actors might actually face repercussions when it gets out of control, the most recent example of which was Carano herself.

As for the Enola Holmes star, here are some of the things that folks have been saying about him on Twitter:

Henry Cavill's Mustache Is Nowhere To Be Seen In Justice League BTS Photo
1 of 2
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

Luckily, Henry Cavill is one of those few stars who’s incomparably in the internet’s good graces. As such, it’s hard to imagine a rabble as small as this would have any significant implications for him.

Besides, the actor is already making headlines again for a top-secret project. So, in spite of his haters, it seems there’s no taking down this Man of Steel anytime soon.

Source: Small Screen

Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...