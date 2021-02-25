The Internet’s Attacking Henry Cavill Because He Dated Gina Carano

It’s been a tough week for former Mandalorian actress Gina Carano following Disney’s decision to dismiss her from future Star Wars projects. Though apparently, Henry Cavill is also finding himself under heat for no other reason than that he used to date her at some point in the past.

Just when you start to think the toxic and dull-witted environment of social media platforms couldn’t get any worse, some folks inevitably find a way to baffle you yet again. In this case, people are attacking The Witcher star because he had a romantic relationship with Carano. And some of them even went so far as to compare the previous couple to The Boys villains Homelander and Stormfront.

Of course, there are also a few comic book fans who have been scolding Cavill for not welcoming Sasha Calle into the DCEU as the Girl of Steel since Brandon Routh and Melissa Benoist have already done so. But I think we can all agree that this ‘cancel culture’ is a blatantly absurd joke at this point. Regrettably, though, actors might actually face repercussions when it gets out of control, the most recent example of which was Carano herself.

As for the Enola Holmes star, here are some of the things that folks have been saying about him on Twitter:

just found out henry cavill and gina carano dated. my day is ruined pic.twitter.com/lDVUbT1p3j — simone ᵇˡᵐ ミ☆ (@midsomarvvitch) February 18, 2021

They got Gina Carano and now feel they can go after everyone, including two of the nicest guys, Henry Cavill and Chris Pratt — PoopsMcCool (@47bloodhound) February 22, 2021

I'll be daydreaming about Henry Cavill and his thang thangin thangily and then I'll remember he dated Gina Carano. pic.twitter.com/WajfKU4rx3 — Reeves (@singfromthehair) February 17, 2021

Henry Cavill and Gina Carano pic.twitter.com/KckTkBaj21 — Zion 🦉 (@fanvaxstudios) February 18, 2021

Brandon Routh, Cameron Cuffe, Melissa Benoist, and Laura Vandervoort – stars from four separate adaptations of Superman – welcome Sasha Calle into the role as Supergirl. Henry Cavill notably silent. pic.twitter.com/FzC7NKCAWq — Lauren Nakao Winn (@LaurenNakaoWinn) February 21, 2021

Every time I see Gina Carano news, I can’t help but think, “Henry Cavill bro… what type of shit are you into?” — C.A. Huggins (@C_A_Huggins) February 20, 2021

Let’s see…Twitter cancel culture went after Gina Carano and totally misunderstood then lied about her. Now they are going after Henry Cavill? Hey cancel culture… pic.twitter.com/DKHFCtdYRx — MashyTheCat fka Vargo (@Vargo42561562) February 22, 2021

I wonder if Henry Cavill is going to have to be interviewed by every media outlet to suss out if he agrees with Gina Carano's right wing nonsense the way every woman who dated Armie Hammer or Marilyn Mason has been put under the microscope — Antifa Field Commander (@Cheshire4216) February 21, 2021

#HenryCavill fans are shocked to find out he once dated #GinaCarano. SMDH…de-association where it need not exists cuz of fear of cancellation. Man…talk about some straight manufactured guilt by association 🤦🏾‍♂️https://t.co/qZr3cvJGuN — Shaughn_A (@Shaughn_A2) February 23, 2021

just remembered henry cavill was in a relationship with gina carano and now i’m scared — Dieuwke Morren | wv spoilers ✨ (@Gimmejagger) February 11, 2021

Currently judging Henry Cavill for dating Gina Carano, even though it was a decade ago… 🙄 — BLACK LIVES MATTER!!! (@koohussin) February 11, 2021

Hey guys remember when Henry Cavill and Gina Carano dated pic.twitter.com/xfv2ZOjt8w — Ray (@GarfOfTheGalaxy) February 14, 2021

Luckily, Henry Cavill is one of those few stars who’s incomparably in the internet’s good graces. As such, it’s hard to imagine a rabble as small as this would have any significant implications for him.

Besides, the actor is already making headlines again for a top-secret project. So, in spite of his haters, it seems there’s no taking down this Man of Steel anytime soon.