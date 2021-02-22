Gina Carano Reportedly Plans To Fight Disney In The Press

Former Mandalorian star Gina Carano recently claimed to have a story that could turn the narrative against the Mouse House. And now, according to a new report, the actress plans to fight the studio in the press.

It all started when Star Wars fans initially took notice of the actress’ political activism on social media. Carano’s conservative views, not to mention her insensitive and misleading comments about the COVID-19 pandemic and mask-wearing, generated a ton of backlash before the premiere of season 2 of the hit Disney Plus show. And even throughout the thrilling ride of Mando and Baby Yoda’s second outing, the former MMA fighter didn’t back down from her statements.

As you’d expect, folks on the internet quickly got to work and launched several smear campaigns to ‘cancel’ the star, but the Mouse House hesitated to address the situation. Fast forward to the 2020 presidential election and Carano once again caught flak for supporting allegations of fraud and even praising the US Capitol rioters. Already walking on a thin line, it seemed as though Disney was looking for an excuse to give her the boot, so it was only a matter of time before it happened.

Now, insider Daniel Richtman has claimed in a new scoop that Carano wishes to fight the studio in the press, and he says that the recent interview with Ben Shapiro was just the first step.

Lucasfilm Replaces Cara Dune With Ahsoka Tano In The Mandalorian Artwork 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

How this conflict will pan out is anyone’s guess at this point, though considering the divisive nature of the debate and the fact that it was fan backlash in the first place that compelled Lucasfilm to take action, we wouldn’t hold our breath for the prospect of reinstatement as some are currently championing.

What are your thoughts on the Gina Carano scandal, though? And do you think her dismissal was unjustified? Let us know what you think in the comments below.