The Internet Is Now Trying To Cancel Netflix

While Twitter can sometimes be used as a tool for good, more often than not it can be an incredibly hostile environment that spreads disinformation, jumps on bandwagons and sees people launching public attacks on anyone and anything that they take issue with. After all, there’s a reason why Kevin Feige described modern internet culture as a hell pit, with social media allowing anyone to share their opinion at the click of a button, no matter how controversial it might be.

Without a doubt, one of the worst things to come out of the Twitter age has been cancel culture, with fans seemingly having an increased sense of ownership and entitlement over brands, franchises and even celebrities that they hold dear. Robert Downey Jr.’s role in Tropic Thunder, Captain America: Civil War‘s title and even the mere existence of John Krasinski have all been targeted in recent months as things have really started getting out of hand.

Now, Netflix find themselves firmly in the firing line, based on a controversial poster that the streaming service released for upcoming French coming-of-age drama Cuties. Admittedly, the one-sheet is in very bad taste and it seems incredible that it managed to get through the marketing department without anyone flagging it up, but almost as soon as it hit the internet, the company issued a public apology.

However, that doesn’t seem to have been good enough. And combined with the outrage over Netflix also bringing down the axe on two beloved shows yesterday – I Am Not Okay With This and The Society – social media users are now going straight for the jugular and demanding that the streaming site itself become the latest victim of cancel culture.

Netflix didn’t make this film y’all. — Tessa Thompson (@TessaThompson_x) August 20, 2020

Make sure to cancel your Netflix subscriptions on the 9th of September to send a message that viewers will not tolerate pedophilia. #boycotnetflix #pedogate2020 #NetflixPedofilia #Netflix #CancelNetflix — Eric Asollan (@RhapsodLoveless) August 22, 2020

@netflix You suck netflix why do you keep canceling good shows that’s are left on a cliffhanger the society was an awesome show. I think everyone should cancel Netflix #TheSociety #Netflix #CancelNetflix — it's me (@conn_matt) August 22, 2020

The Society & BoJack Horseman deserve justice #CancelNetflix https://t.co/T2LHEDOrqa — 𝒜𝑎𝑙𝑖𝑦𝑎ℎ ᨳ (@prinnylee) August 22, 2020

. @netflix wants to keep digging in their heels in their backhanded apology of sexualizing children, by reinforcing that the film "Cuties" won a Sundance Film Festival award, a festival coincidentally co-founded by a Pedophile.#CancelNetflix pic.twitter.com/FOHHk4dtna — Guy Squiggs (@GuySquiggs) August 22, 2020

They also broke records of the number of subscribers canceling in one day due to #Netflix promoting #cuties… pedophilia trash that sexualizes 11 year old girls!#CutiesIsChildABUSE #CancelNetflix — Jenn S. (@PatriotJennS) August 22, 2020

The former reason was sufficient for me to quit Netflix. I couldn’t stomach enriching the Obamas and Jarrett. But now, pedophilia! What more would it take to #CancelNetflix ? — Caroline d’Anjou 🇺🇸 (@Angevin1170) August 22, 2020

Those of you who haven't canceled @Netflix, yet, please do you own customer service inquiry & see if you can get them to denounce pedophilia & child-porn, etc. Post Screenshots here.#CancelNetflix https://t.co/A242g9CruT — Sam Parker 🇺🇲 (@SamParkerSenate) August 22, 2020

They have to renew Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, SENSE8, Anne with an E, The Society and other shows that deserves attention#CANCELNETFLIX https://t.co/AlFKgKzT8y — 𝕯𝖆𝖓𝖊 ☂️ || TUA MCU STAN (@KUWHARGREEVES) August 22, 2020

@netflix #CancelCuties or I’m going to #CancelNetflix. I’m sure there’s other streaming services available that don’t attempt to normalize pedophilia. — Jordan (@LibertyRenegade) August 22, 2020

The audacity of @Netflix cancelling @thesociety. This is a crime. A criminal offense! Now, I am also onboard the #CancelNetflix train. Choo chooooo!!! 🚞 — DrewStew (@skinkybob) August 22, 2020

We are the silent majority and we HATE those who spread child trafficking and pedophile propaganda. This is my last month with you and I will #CANCELNETFLIX — TRUTHTELLER (@millennial2lead) August 22, 2020

FIRST NETFLIX CANCELS GYPSY AND THEN THEY CANCEL EVERYTHING SUCKS NEXT THEY CANCEL ONE DAY AT A TIME THEN ANNE WITH AN E AND NOW THEY CANCEL THE SOCIETY AND I AM NOT OKAY WITH THIS! IM INFURIATED! 🤬🤬🤬#SAVETHESOCIETY #CANCELNETFLIX #NETFLIXISOVERPARTY — Isis Persephone🦋🐝 #ProudOfMel #RenewUtopiaFalls (@fandomclexa) August 22, 2020

Cancelling I am not okay with this, not giving the original Avatar Creators full creativity It is bullshit#CancelNetflix #IAmNotOkayWithThis — Jorsim Deesens || BLACK LIVES MATTER. (@pieceofshizzles) August 22, 2020

The petition to remove Cuties from Netflix now has over a quarter of a million signatures, and while the poster was a massive blunder on their part, the sad thing is that a critically-acclaimed and award-winning coming-of-age drama from a talented up-and-coming filmmaker is going to be completely overshadowed by the controversy. And if the people that sign the petition get their way, Maimouna Doucore’s debut feature is going to lose out on finding a huge new audience as a result.