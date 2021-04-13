The Internet Is Going Crazy For Army Of The Dead’s Zombie Tiger

One of the major questions surrounding Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead was how seriously the filmmaker was going to approach the material. After all, his straight-faced approach to the DCEU has generated fierce debate for close to a decade, while the last time he made a wild genre movie in Sucker Punch, there was virtually no levity at all despite the constantly splashy visuals and ludicrous premise.

Even Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole was sorely lacking in the humor department, and that was an animated family film about talking owls. Luckily, the first full-length trailer for next month’s Netflix exclusive dropped earlier today, and it looks like it’s going to be a ton of fun. Seeing Snyder lean into the more absurd circumstances his characters find themselves in has been a long time coming, although his last zombie effort Dawn of the Dead struck a solid balance between R-rated horror and crowd-pleasing entertainment.

Dave Bautista may be the leading man and most recognizable name among the cast, but the hulking Guardians of the Galaxy star has already been overshadowed by the trailer’s breakout star. As you can see from the reactions below, we’re obviously talking about Valentine the zombie tiger.

So… can I adopt a zombie tiger? #ArmyOfTheDead — NQ Cole & Nana 🇺🇸🇨🇿 (@TheNerdQueens) April 13, 2021

10/10 going to drop steppenwolf’s ass for the zombie tiger. #ArmyOfTheDead pic.twitter.com/CZiPId7eeV — 𝘉𝘦𝘦 🐉 (@cavillclarke) April 13, 2021

You had me at "zombie tiger" https://t.co/gLv6jQU8bo — André Lima Araújo 🇵🇹 (@erdna11) April 13, 2021

If anything happens to Valentine, the zombie tiger, i will set up camp in zack snyder’s mentions. I will become the “Charlie Hunnam…will it be Green Lantern?” guy. #ArmyOfTheDead pic.twitter.com/ska2gpmm1x — 𝘉𝘦𝘦 🐉 (@cavillclarke) April 13, 2021

A zombie man riding a zombie horse with his zombie tiger by his side. I need this movie right now. #ArmyOfTheDead pic.twitter.com/UB9QhgTU3j — Skkkrt Angle | bIm (@juicelessadriel) April 13, 2021

a Zombie Tiger is honestly just the most wild idea i love it so much#ArmyOfTheDead — Luke (@qLxke_) April 13, 2021

It’s a rarity for a zombie film to have animals capable of being infected by whatever turns the human population into shuffling hordes of the undead, so there could be plenty more four-legged surprises in store. Army of the Dead is set smack dab in the middle of Las Vegas, too, meaning there’s every chance many of the city’s most famous attractions may find themselves experiencing a sudden taste for human flesh, especially when the trailer also features an Elvis impersonator in addition to Valentine.