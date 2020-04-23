Netflix continues to be one of the few companies to perform well in spite of coronavirus, with the streaming giant recently overtaking Disney in terms of stock value. In recent weeks, we’ve seen some unusual and underrated titles dominate their rankings, whilst the service is announcing more and more additions to its original and licensed content. The latest success story for the streamer is animated film The Willoughbys, which has been getting a lot of love online since it was released on April 22nd.

The CGI picture focuses on an eccentric family and its four kids as they get up to adventures and mischief, with their parents too focused on each other to notice. The plot involves an abandoned baby, foster homes, and narration by a talking cat. Based on a book by Lois Lowry, the Netflix film boasts an impressive voice cast, including Will Forte, Martin Short and Ricky Gervais, with music by Mark Mothersbaugh.

Reactions to the film on Twitter have been pretty enthusiastic so far, with some of the comments including much praise:

10/10 animated film and Jane's voice is so 😍😌 #TheWilloughbyshttps://t.co/1SEE2qXPay — Tita Elsa 🖤 (@kngmrdlcrz) April 23, 2020

You know what you should watch while you're stuck at home right now? The Willoughbys. It's goooood. pic.twitter.com/4Di4z4xnPd — Reg Arm (Professional Social Distancer) (@Reg_Arm) April 23, 2020

i didnt even expect how much id like the willoughbys on netflix pic.twitter.com/ucVo6BdT3H — 😎 (@uhogirI) April 23, 2020

The Willoughbys on Netflix is actually amazing — Rebecca Vicini (@littlevicini) April 23, 2020

Watching the Willoughbys now, which is quite the treat as well!!! pic.twitter.com/5S4e5CSC7U — E-Mack (@emacdaddy1234) April 23, 2020

Thank you for making #TheWilloughbys! I watched it with the kids, we enjoyed it. I didn't even drift off as I do with most animation movies. It's so colourful 🌈🥳 plus not a dull moment with so many ingenious plot twists. — Marzy (@MarziaValente01) April 23, 2020

@alessiacara just watched #thewilloughbys it’s such a cute movie and you did an amazing job! Perfect for a rainy day!💞 — Alexa 🤘🏻 (@anc_325) April 23, 2020

The Willoughbys on a Netflix was pretty good. — katiebby🌙🪐 (@katiiiebabyy) April 23, 2020

Y’all gotta go watch The Willoughbys 🥺👉🏾👈🏾 — Funmiology 🌸 (@QueennFunmi) April 23, 2020

‘The Willoughbys’ is great on @netflix. @rickygervais voices the cat. Not a tuppence or front garden in sight. — Apartment 2b (@Apartment_2b) April 23, 2020

the willoughbys on Netflix is such a cute movie ☺️☺️ — 𝐜𝐚𝐢𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧. (@caitlinapura) April 23, 2020

im watching the willoughbys now and i already love it OMG — ❤️🌠#1 Fred Jones Simp👼🏿❤️ (@angelicks999) April 23, 2020

Others, meanwhile, were impressed by the movie’s storybook-like animation and bizarre sense of humor:

The way how they crafted the CGI and made it look like stop-motion is very innovative and reminds me of The Lego Movie. I'm curious for how they'll animate Tom & Jerry in the live-action/animated hybrid film that's coming later soon in December 2020.#TheWilloughbys https://t.co/Xv1TPxDGg9 — Barbara/Babs/Barb ⚧️ (@KalosFilms) April 23, 2020

It seems like Netflix have another hit on their hands, then, with the company also adding to its impressive recent list of animated movies, which has included The Little Prince, I Lost My Body and Klaus. Given the excitement that The Willoughbys is already generating online, we wouldn’t be surprised to see it reach a wide audience over the next few weeks, especially with so many families in lockdown and searching out high quality content.

Praise for Netflix is likely to grow over the next few months, too, as they add more original content like Ryan Murphy’s Hollywood and the new satirical comedy Space Force in May. In addition, we’re getting news of the planned releases for June, with Netflix looking set to maintain their leadership in the streaming industry into the summer months.

Tell us, though, have you had a chance to check out The Willoughbys? If so, let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.