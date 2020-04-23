Home / movies

The Internet’s Obsessed With Netflix’s New Animated Movie The Willoughbys

Netflix continues to be one of the few companies to perform well in spite of coronavirus, with the streaming giant recently overtaking Disney in terms of stock value. In recent weeks, we’ve seen some unusual and underrated titles dominate their rankings, whilst the service is announcing more and more additions to its original and licensed content. The latest success story for the streamer is animated film The Willoughbys, which has been getting a lot of love online since it was released on April 22nd.

The CGI picture focuses on an eccentric family and its four kids as they get up to adventures and mischief, with their parents too focused on each other to notice. The plot involves an abandoned baby, foster homes, and narration by a talking cat. Based on a book by Lois Lowry, the Netflix film boasts an impressive voice cast, including Will Forte, Martin Short and Ricky Gervais, with music by Mark Mothersbaugh.

Reactions to the film on Twitter have been pretty enthusiastic so far, with some of the comments including much praise:

Others, meanwhile, were impressed by the movie’s storybook-like animation and bizarre sense of humor:

It seems like Netflix have another hit on their hands, then, with the company also adding to its impressive recent list of animated movies, which has included The Little PrinceI Lost My Body and Klaus. Given the excitement that The Willoughbys is already generating online, we wouldn’t be surprised to see it reach a wide audience over the next few weeks, especially with so many families in lockdown and searching out high quality content.

Praise for Netflix is likely to grow over the next few months, too, as they add more original content like Ryan Murphy’s Hollywood and the new satirical comedy Space Force in May. In addition, we’re getting news of the planned releases for June, with Netflix looking set to maintain their leadership in the streaming industry into the summer months.

Tell us, though, have you had a chance to check out The Willoughbys? If so, let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.

