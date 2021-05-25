Home / movies

The Internet’s Praising Elliot Page For Sharing Shirtless Photo

Elliot Page, the Oscar-nominated star of Juno and one of the key players in Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, made waves late last year when he came out as transgender and non-binary. The news was such a major talking point as Page is without a doubt one of the most famous celebrities to announce their transition.

While the initial buzz surrounding the story has long since died down, the actor found himself in the headlines once again this week after sharing a shirtless photo on Instagram. Already, it has 2.4M likes and 57.5K comments on the platform, with the reactions to it, for the most part, being of a very positive nature. And as you can see down below, tons of folks have taken to Twitter following Page sharing the post to praise him for it and offer up some encouraging words.

Of course, this photo is hardly the only thing that’s put Page in the news recently. The actor seems to be busy as ever, in fact, with the third season of The Umbrella Academy now coming together behind the scenes, while there’s also talk that Netflix is looking into doing a Vanya-centric spinoff with him that would deal with the character transitioning. Beyond that, there’ve been rumors that Page is in talks for an MCU role, too. Though it’s unclear which one it may be.

Indeed, the star’s career is on an upward trajectory right now and no doubt his future projects will receive a lot of attention. In the meantime, though, it’s great to see that Elliot Page looks so happy in this photo and is keeping his head held high. And clearly, the internet has nothing but love for the actor.

