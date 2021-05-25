The Internet’s Praising Elliot Page For Sharing Shirtless Photo

Elliot Page, the Oscar-nominated star of Juno and one of the key players in Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, made waves late last year when he came out as transgender and non-binary. The news was such a major talking point as Page is without a doubt one of the most famous celebrities to announce their transition.

While the initial buzz surrounding the story has long since died down, the actor found himself in the headlines once again this week after sharing a shirtless photo on Instagram. Already, it has 2.4M likes and 57.5K comments on the platform, with the reactions to it, for the most part, being of a very positive nature. And as you can see down below, tons of folks have taken to Twitter following Page sharing the post to praise him for it and offer up some encouraging words.

elliot page 🖤 — ALBITCH 🧃 (@albita2000s) May 25, 2021

@TheElliotPage smiling makes my day. I'm just so happy for him. — Brewholly (@Brewholly1) May 25, 2021

So proud of Elliot Page for feeling confident in his body. I wish him a safe journey through his identity 🙏🏳️‍⚧️ — Vera Paulo 🏳️‍🌈☭ (@verapaulo5) May 25, 2021

Every human being have the rights to be accepted and loved regardless of gender role👏🏼🌻🙏🏼🌈 Congratulation Elliot Page for stand for the rights of many that are struggled with their body, mind and soul🌻 https://t.co/UB4yBJoU4X — Rusiane Almeida (@RusianeA) May 25, 2021

IM SO PROUD OF ELLIOT PAGE — luca (taylor’s version) (@lucacoulson21) May 25, 2021

Looking good, King! — velvetvandal 🟨🟥 (@AnathemaJane) May 25, 2021

i just want to kiss elliot page — sky (@chickenwittIe) May 25, 2021

Love you elliot. Always be true to yourself and live life like there is no tomorrow. — Rassler (@RasslerDog) May 25, 2021

UGHHH SOOO PROUD OF ELLIOT PAGE AND “HIS” TOP SURGERY#TransIsBeautiful 🔥🤩😍 https://t.co/pa6BuzT6Jl — I Just Cantttt (@NetashaLautner) May 25, 2021

IM SO PROUD OF YOU AND SOO HAPPY FOR YOU YOU LOOK AMAZING pic.twitter.com/eThSu46AHb — Issas Qi (@IssasQi) May 25, 2021

Go Elliot!!! ❤️ — EnkaRG (@CaraghMon) May 25, 2021

I love looking at Elliot Page and seeing how happy he looks. Their smile!! His joy is like palpable in photos! I hope they're doing well and having a good day. — fka kiwi (@tokinxkiwi) May 25, 2021

Well done, Elliot! A very courageous and inspiring post. Your body is beautiful and your soul too! I wish you all the best in your new skin and identity. If only everyone was free to make their own choices in this world. Thank you for being the light in darkness. — Lass-in Angeles (@Lass_in_Angeles) May 25, 2021

Kudos to you!!! What a beautiful soul you are!! — Maura Mendoza (@MauraMendoza) May 25, 2021

Of course, this photo is hardly the only thing that’s put Page in the news recently. The actor seems to be busy as ever, in fact, with the third season of The Umbrella Academy now coming together behind the scenes, while there’s also talk that Netflix is looking into doing a Vanya-centric spinoff with him that would deal with the character transitioning. Beyond that, there’ve been rumors that Page is in talks for an MCU role, too. Though it’s unclear which one it may be.

Indeed, the star’s career is on an upward trajectory right now and no doubt his future projects will receive a lot of attention. In the meantime, though, it’s great to see that Elliot Page looks so happy in this photo and is keeping his head held high. And clearly, the internet has nothing but love for the actor.