Iron Man And Reed Richards Will Reportedly Meet In The MCU

Jon Watts’ Fantastic Four reboot is in active development at Marvel Studios, and that’s about the extent of our knowledge surrounding the project so far. A quick glance at the MCU‘s upcoming release schedule has led to speculation that it could be one of the 2023 releases that have yet to stake out a locked-in debut alongside Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 and possibly Deadpool 3, but Kevin Feige is keeping his cards close to the chest as usual.

It’s about time Marvel’s First Family got the feature film treatment they deserved, with the four efforts so far ranging from Tim Story’s relentlessly mediocre pair of blockbusters to Josh Trank’s infamously dire 2015 effort. It’ll be a long while yet before any plot details or casting announcements become public knowledge, but that invariably hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from going into overdrive.

Insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that Iron Man and Reed Richards will meet each other in the MCU’s Fantastic Four, even though Kevin Feige recently voiced his sadness at the fact the two characters would be unable to cross paths, which came hot on the heels of Robert Downey Jr. saying he’s done all that he can with the character.

Despite the long history they have in the comic books, not to mention how much fans would love to see it, you’re best not getting your hopes up about this one. Admittedly, with the multiverse in play anything can happen in the MCU these days, and the Fantastic Four are well-versed in the ways of traversing alternate realities and multiple timelines, but if Richtman’s recent intel pans out then RDJ won’t have a second to breathe having already signed on for Ironheart and Armor Wars, as well as discussing a role in The Mandalorian along with sequels to Kiss Kiss Bang Bang and Dolittle.