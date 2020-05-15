Gorgeous Concept Art Shows Us How Ironheart Could Look In MCU

There’s a lot of talk from fans about how Iron Man’s legacy will be continued in the MCU following Tony Stark’s death in Avengers: Endgame. Peter Parker and Harley Keener are two of his former proteges who could take over from him, not to mention the Young Avengers’ Iron Lad. But most of the chatter points to one other character being the perfect candidate to follow in the Armored Avenger’s footsteps: Riri Williams AKA Ironheart.

Teenage prodigy Riri has made a big impact on the Marvel universe since she debuted in the comics in 2016, so it seems a natural choice for Marvel Studios to bring her into live-action soon. Robert Downey Jr. himself is all over the idea and fans have already got ahead of the game and offered their takes on what Ironheart’s armor could look like in the MCU. The following one, though, is one of the best you’ll find on the internet.

Sony Art Director Raf Grassetti might not officially work at Marvel, but he’s created his own version of Ironheart in some epic pieces he recently shared to his Instagram account, and you can check out his artwork in the gallery below:

Grassetti’s design is pretty spot-on for what fans would like to see on screen. He’s made a change to the comic book look, ditching Riri’s preferred pink for a more traditional Iron Man-like red, but I can see that being something the studio would actually do – both to reinforce her connection to Tony and also to avoid the heroine looking like a Power Ranger.

So, could we see Ironheart in the MCU soon? It seems very likely, as there’s a lot of talk about Riri getting her own Disney Plus series in the near future, maybe even with Downey returning as an A.I. Stark, essentially serving as her JARVIS. Stay tuned for more on that front and in the meantime, tell us, would you like to see Ironheart turn up in Phase 4? Blast over to the comments and share your opinions.