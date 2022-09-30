Is a ‘Community’ movie officially in the works?

Get your paintball guns ready and be careful not to step on any lava, as Community fans may finally be getting their wish of six seasons and a movie. The series, which ran for six seasons between 2009 and 2015, was created by one-half of the minds behind Rick and Morty, i.e., Dan Harmon. The show was about the wild adventures of some friends at a community college and starred Joel McHale as Jeff, Danny Pudi as Abed, Donald Glover as Troy, Chevy Chase as Pierce, Gillian Jacobs as Britta, Alison Brie as Annie, Ken Jeong as Ben Chang and Yvette Nicole Brown as Shirley.

Abed would often say the phrase “six seasons and a movie” in the series which prompted a meta-joke about the state of the show, which had many production issues involving the creator leaving the show as well as the cast having issues with Chevy Chase. The show was also canceled and brought back, so the prospect of a movie was not looking good for a while. But Community fans should finally be happy as a positive update about the same has been shared.

Will there finally be a Community movie?

We have gotten six seasons of Community and it is official, we are finally getting a movie. The film was announced on social media today, as you can see by the tweet above, and it will be released on the Peacock streaming service. Most of the cast have been reported to return, however, whether or not Yvette Nicole Brown, Chevy Chase, or Donald Glover will come back as well is still up in the air.

However, do not lose hope as Joel McHale did tweet about the news, tagging the accounts of some of his Community co-stars. The accounts he tagged did include both Yvette Nicole Brown’s and Donald Glover’s, so there is a strong chance that they will be making a comeback in some way. Also quite hilariously, he has also tagged Gillian Anderson, star of The X-Files, The Crown, and Sex Education, most likely because he was attempting to tag Gillian Jacobs who seems not to have a Twitter account.

As of this writing, the release date of the upcoming film is unclear, but we know that Dan Harmon will be back to write the movie’s script. The name of the film is also a big question mark at the moment unless the plan is to keep the title “And a Movie.” Instead, Community: The Movie could be an option.

Whatever the film ends up titled, one thing is for sure, Community fans are excited, as they deserve to be.