Ghostbusters: Afterlife is the fourth film in the Ghostbusters franchise and takes place 30 years after the events of Ghostbusters II. This science fiction reboot was well-received by fans and critics alike, with an average critics’ score of 64 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. It also had a decent box office performance, earning over $204 million worldwide, making it the 22nd highest-grossing film in 2021.

Since this supernatural comedy left theaters, people have patiently waited to see this film make its way to streaming. The Numbers reported that it earned an estimated total of over $19.5 million from domestic physical sales alone. The two Ghostbuster classics made their way to streaming services in the past, but can the same be said for this third installment?

Is Ghostbusters: Afterlife on Netflix?

Unfortunately for fans, Ghostbusters: Afterlife isn’t available on Netflix or any streaming platform, at least in the U.S. Fortunately, other countries will have the film listed in their streaming libraries, so you might want to get a VPN if you want to access it. The reason for the movie’s lack of availability is due to copyright issues (via Streambible), hence why you won’t be able to stream it easily for the time being.

It’s interesting that Ghostbusters: Afterlife can’t be streamed on Netflix, considering that there were rumors about a potential TV spin-off. It was speculated that Sony Pictures wanted to create a series about the iconic supernatural hunters, but nothing much has happened since. It was also previously reported that Netflix was developing a third installment of the ’90s animated series, The Real Ghostbusters, with Afterlife writers, Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan getting involved.

There hasn’t been any news about whether Ghostbusters: Afterlife or any title in the franchise will be available to stream in the U.S. But if you want to watch this supernatural blockbuster once more, the film is available for purchase digitally and physically.