Recently, Netflix scored a hit with their take on Matilda in Matilda the Musical. It has been well-received by critics like the original film, but, for audiences, the new take is better than the Danny DeVito-directed bit and data backs up this suggestion.

On Rotten Tomatoes right now, the 1996 film has a 73 percent positive audience rating. In contrast, the 2022 production has been positively received by 100 percent of the audience (at least the ones who put their reviews on Rotten Tomatoes) and, though the site is prone to the malpractice of review-bombing, there is a lot of sentiment on Twitter right now which suggests the numbers are not the product of manipulation.

I’ve said for years that my favorite musical was Sweeney Todd, but I think it’s officially Matilda now. I really really loved #MatildaTheMusicalNetflix so much! I’ll always have nostalgia for the original, but gosh I want to say this is even better than the original too. SO GOOD! pic.twitter.com/A9bhs38da2 — Glitter & Gloom (@GlitterNGloom41) December 27, 2022

Another post added that they saw the original stage show and have been waiting for a film adaptation since then. And thankfully, it has been everything they had hoped for.

Oh man. I just finished watching the film adaptation of Matilda The Musical and it was WONDERFUL! Absolutely brilliant! I've been waiting for a movie ever since I saw the stage version years ago and loved it and it didnt disappoint. It might even be better than the original film. — Sofia Jane Lugo (@veearrell) December 27, 2022

For someone else, the improved experience the musical provides has left them rueing the fact that they haven’t watched the Broadway show that inspired the adaptation.

Matilda the Musical was fantastic! I read Matilda as a kid and watched the movie many times. I think this musical movie is by far better! I’m sad I never saw the show when it was on Broadway/on tour. If someone has a bootleg with Alison Luff as Miss Honey I’d love to watch it. — Beth (@BethHoller) December 26, 2022

I love the original movie too! This one is based on the stage musical so it’s slightly different but the scenes you expect are still there (Bruce eating the cake, Amanda being swung by her pigtails, etc). Roald Dahl was British so this movie musical being British feels fitting. — Beth (@BethHoller) December 26, 2022

Of course, it is not an official competition between the two, and despite what some fandoms may think, it is always okay to like what you like and to dislike what you dislike. Whatever your tastes might be and whether you consider yourself a diehard fan of the first film, you can still catch Matilda the Musical, which is now on Netflix for streaming subscribers. In case you want to join the debate above, you can also rent the original, starring Mara Wilson, on YouTube as well as Amazon Prime Video.