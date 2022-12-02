Is Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Helena the future of the ‘Indiana Jones’ franchise?

While long-standing film franchises like Star Wars and Jurassic Park have undoubtedly stood the cinematic test of time, it’s also fair to argue that neither can compare to the overall allure and intensity of the Indiana Jones franchise, which is now set to return to relevancy after the official trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny dropped yesterday at the CCXP in Brazil. And we’d certainly be lying if we said that we’re not completely amped up for the fifth installment in the pulse-pounding film series.

However, as eager as we may be, there’s an overwhelming sensation of somber — especially considering that the upcoming project is set to mark Harrison Ford’s final curtain call as the iconic titular character. And yet, Indie fans have found themselves thoroughly over the moon after the introduction of a fresh-faced figure in the seemingly immortal franchise — and that would be Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Helena.

Who is Helena?

Photo via Lucasfilm

When Waller-Bridge was first announced as part of the cast, diehards immediately figured that she would be portraying Indy’s daughter Sophie. Instead, the film’s higher-ups surprised everyone by casting the Fleabag star as Indy’s goddaughter Helena. And — based on the description that Waller-Bridge happily revealed to lifelong fans of the franchise — Helena looks to be a one-of-a-kind assistant to her already snarky godfather, while also offering plenty of comedic humor, genuinity, and possibly a thorn in Indy’s side at the worst of times. We can hardly wait.

In Phoebe’s own words, she described Helena as “slippery, charming, the girl next door, a grifter,” but remained adamant that the character would add a particular element to the franchise that simultaneously paints Indy in a whole new light. And while disappointment has possibly set in that she won’t be playing Indy’s actual daughter, it’s worth noting that both superstars have confidence that fans will simply adore the new addition.

Is Helena the future of the Indiana Jones franchise?

Photo via Lucasfilm

In the aftermath of the character’s details being released to the public, a fresh-faced theory is making the rounds in the hearts and minds of fans around the world — is Helena going to be the future of the franchise and assume the Indy mantle? Without a doubt, this would be a groundbreaking step, especially when you consider that a woman taking over the role of Indiana Jones would surely spark controversy for some, and result in absolute glee for others.

Unfortunately, director James Mangold has put those rumors to rest once and for all. In a recent article, the upcoming film was set up for a variety of alternative endings — one of which apparently included Indy dying, but, just before his death, he passes the torch over to Helena. However, via his Twitter account, Mangold has consistently stated that the rumor was not true, and that fans had nothing to be worried about. Of course, the truth won’t actually be revealed until the release of the movie. So, for now, fans that are hoping for Waller-Bridge’s Helena to take over can still hold on to hope.

All will be revealed when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny releases on June 30, 2023.