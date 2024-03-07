Is there a ‘Coco 2’ release date?

Disney is a well-known fan of sequels upon sequels, so it only makes sense that Coco, one of the company’s most beloved films of the last decades, should get a continuation.

The 2017 film tells the story of Miguel, a young Mexican boy, voiced by Anthony Gonzalez, who dreams of becoming a singer in a family where music has been banned. The 12-year-old’s great-grandfather left his great-grandmother and their daughter Coco to become a musician himself, causing great pain and building resentment against music in the older generation. When Miguel falls victim to a curse on the Day of the Dead that makes him invisible to living people and aware of the dead, he uncovers his family’s secret history, bringing harmony and song back to their lives.

Coco is a beautiful movie in every aspect. Its celebration of Mexican culture, memorable soundtrack, intricate narrative of familial tension and past trauma, and vivid and colorful animation made the film, which is a Pixar production, a hit with audiences of all ages. Since it came out in 2017, people have been wondering whether there are any plans to give it a continuation.

Is Coco 2 happening?

Image via Disney Plus

There have been no official plans announced by either Disney or Pixar to make a Coco sequel. Some unverified and, by all appearances, fan-made rumors teased a second film set six years after the first titled Coco 2: Return To the Land Of the Living, but they were never substantiated with anything on the studios’ part.

The only news related to the comeback of Miguel and the Riveras concerns not the screen but the stage. In early 2023, Disney announced that a Coco Broadway musical was in the early stages of development, but there have been no developments about it since.