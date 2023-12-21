Is there an ‘Iron Man 4’ release date?

This movie may have a few hurdles to get over first.

Yikes, this is awkward. I hate to be the one to break it to you, but Tony Stark kinda died saving the universe in Avengers: Endgame back in 2019. Yeah, it was considered one of the most iconic moments in superhero films ever and his death has been heavily referenced in pretty much every subsequent MCU release.

This means Iron Man 4 is probably not happening as Tony Stark is dead. And dead in the kind of “Disney doesn’t want to pay Robert Downey Jr’s no doubt extortionate salary demands to reprise the role” kinda way. Kevin Feige even ruled out the idea of a resurrection saying, in reference to Stark’s death:

“We would never want to magically undo it in any way.”

So, as of writing, there is no Iron Man 4 release date as there is no Iron Man 4 and there probably never will be.

The future of the Iron Man franchise, explained

Image via Marvel Studios

That said, even though Tony Stark is brown bread, his legacy lingers on. The closest we’ll get to an Iron Man 4 is either the upcoming (and long-delayed) Disney Plus show Ironheart, which will center on Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams, a Stark-inspired hero who debuted in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. As of writing that’s due on Sept 3. 2025.

That show will lead into Armor Wars, which was once a TV show but is now being redeveloped into a theatrical release. Little else is known other than that Don Cheadle will be back as James Rhodes/War Machine and that Thorne will return as Riri Williams.

So, while Iron Man 4 isn’t happening and Tony Stark’s story is over, his tech will continue to impact the MCU for years to come.