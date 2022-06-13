Is ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ a long or short movie? Nobody seems to know

Given the overwhelming global popularity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, something as seemingly trivial as how many minutes of superhero action we’re going to get has become a major talking point among the fandom. In the case of next month’s Thor: Love and Thunder, though, we’ve been getting very mixed signals.

The most recent report indicated that Chris Hemsworth’s landmark fourth solo outing was going to come in at a brief 119 minutes as per theater chains AMC and Cineworld, which would make it the shortest installment in the franchise since 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp, which ran for a mere 60 seconds less.

However, this isn’t the first, second, or even third time that the purported length of Taika Waititi’s sequel has been revealed, so where does the truth really lie? In the past, we’ve heard that the Odinson’s battle against Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher would be over and done with inside the space of 115 minutes, but that was swiftly followed by a conflicting story claiming Love and Thunder would actually drag its intergalactic battles out to 140 minutes.

So, is the all-star MCU epic featuring the Guardians of the Galaxy, Zeus, the Grandmaster, and more under or over the two-hour barrier? Well, we’ve got no idea. The vast majority of the franchise’s films have exceeded 120 minutes, but that doesn’t mean Love and Thunder will follow suit.

Then again, seeing as there’s still several weeks to go until release, don’t be surprised if we hear even more running time-related scuttlebutt as the mystery continues unabated.