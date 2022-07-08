The MCU is moving into a new era, and that era appears to be riddled with children.

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder

A number of the MCU’s favorites have become parents in recent years, with Thor: Love and Thunder officially adding the titular Thor into the parenthood fold. Thor adopted the young, orphaned daughter of Gorr at the film’s conclusion, and seems to be settling into fatherhood well. The last moments of Love and Thunder teased another character’s potential journey into parenthood as well, with Korg officially starting the Kronan process of reproduction with a dude named Dwayne. Does this mean that Korg will be a father by the time the next Thor film is released?

Is Korg going to be a daddy?

Thor: Ragnarok

Based on Love and Thunder’s conclusion, Korg is fast-headed toward fatherhood. In the film’s final moments, the character gives a summary of sorts that mirrors the one he gave at the film’s outset. In discussing the future, the bulky Kronan explains that he is forging one of his own with a smiling, mustachioed gent named Dwayne.

The two are seen linking arms over a burning river of lava, an act that — according to Korg — yields new babies among Kronans. Earlier in the film, Korg explained that he was created after his fathers joined hands in a similar manner, as are all of his people. An examination of Kronan lore doesn’t yield much on how the race reproduces, so it seems that the crew behind Love and Thunder settled on this particular method for themselves.

Either way, it seems that Korg has his sights set on fatherhood. He and Dwayne, in embracing each other in that sizzling chamber, are starting the process toward expanding their family. It’s unclear if each baby gestates for the same amount of time, and how long it takes for a Kronan to reach maturity, but these questions may well be addressed in the next Thor release. Either way, it seems all but certain that Thor’s next adventure with his perishable stone bestie will include their new bundles of joy.