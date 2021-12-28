Is Tom Holland really done playing Spider-Man?

Now that Spider-Man: No Way Home is officially out, a major question is looming over fans of the MCU films: will there be another Tom Holland Spider-Man movie?

Several comments from Holland have caused concern among fans of his unique approach to the role and spurred questions about whether we’ve seen the last Holland-helmed Spidey flick. One particularly eyebrow-raising quote is dominating conversations — Holland’s recent comment to People magazine: “I don’t want to say goodbye to Spider-Man—but I feel like we might be ready to say goodbye to Spider-Man.”

The idea that Holland may have appeared in his final film as Spider-Man inspired panic among fans, who immediately began clamoring for news regarding his future as the web head. Thankfully, Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal quickly cleared the air, announcing in an interview with Fandango that Holland’s Peter Parker is not finished with the MCU just yet.

“This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie,” Pascal said, according to NME. “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel, it just isn’t part of… we’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”

This falls in line with comments Holland has made previously, including one in which he noted that any future Spider-Man movies will exist outside of the relatively tidy Homecoming trilogy.

“I think if we were lucky enough to dive into these characters again, you’d be seeing a very different version,” Holland said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “It would no longer be the Homecoming trilogy.”

Holland confirmed, in an interview with French television show Quotidien, that there are “very, very exciting things” in Spider-Man’s MCU future.

“I don’t know what those things are or what they will transpire to be, but it looks like it’s an incredibly bright future ahead,” he said. “And, as I’ve said before, Spider-Man will forever live in me.”

This is all good news for fans of Holland’s take on Spider-Man, many of whom were concerned that we’d seen the last of him in No Way Home. The film left off in an exciting place for Peter, returning him to his down-home roots and separating him from the wealthy and large-scale influence of the Avengers. There is also the potential—but no confirmation—for Holland to appear in some of Sony’s big-ticket Marvel releases, including the next Venom movie or the upcoming Morbius, storylines that feature characters directly tied to the Amazing Spider-Man comic book series.

With confirmation from both Pascal and Holland, Spider-Man fans have at least a few more Spidey films to look forward to. No concrete deals have been ironed out yet, according to Variety, but Pascal has expressed interest in making many more Spider-Man films with Holland in the starring role.

“I’m never going to make Spider-Man movies without him,” she said. “Are you kidding me?”

Holland, however, has different feelings. Despite his love of the character, Holland has expressed that he feels the role should eventually go to the next young actor ready to take it on. While he is happy to continue as Peter for a while, he has expressed that he would eventually like to see “a future of Spider-Man that’s more diverse.”

“Maybe you have a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman,” he told People in an interview. “We’ve had three Spider-Mans in a row; we’ve all been the same. It’d be nice to see something different.”