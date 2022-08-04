Fans around the world lined up to see Tom Hardy hit the big screen in Venom and then the sequel Venom: Let There be Carnage. With one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood taking the big screen, it is not hard to see why fans just cannot get enough of it. All of this has fans wanting to know if they will be able to access Venom and Venom: Let There be Carnage on their Disney Plus account at any point.

Is Venom on Disney Plus?

Unfortunately, for fans that are not in Japan, it is not on Disney Plus. If you are a fan and you are in Japan, then you are in luck and are the envy of viewers around the world for having access to the movie right on your account. Fans elsewhere will have to go to other different types of streaming services to be able to watch the movie.

Why is Venom not on Disney Plus?

There is a complicated story as to why Venom is not on Disney Plus. Those who know Marvel know that the company is owned by Disney, thus that is why MOST, not all, Marvel movies are on Disney Plus. The issue is that in the past, Marvel was on the brink of bankruptcy, so they had to sell some of their comics to Sony in order to stay afloat. One of those comics happened to be the rights to the Venom character.

Another one of the rights to characters that was sold to Sony was Spider-Man. That is why fans saw Andrew Garfield take the screen during the early Phase One of Marvel in the early 2010s. Spider-Man, at that time, had no ties to the MCU. Obviously, that has changed, but Sony still will not let Marvel put any Spider-Man movies on Disney Plus, which is why fans will not find them on there.

The last and most recent example of a Marvel character taking the screen thanks to Sony was Morbius. Sony owns the rights to the Morbius character thanks to the deal that was made long ago with Marvel. Fans know how Morbius has turned out; however, due to the following that the character has acquired thanks to social media, hopefully the character sees another movie. Marvel had to make a few sacrifices so that fans would be able to still have Marvel, and those have definitely paid off.