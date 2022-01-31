It Takes Two took many, primarily those who didn’t play it, by surprise when it won Game of the Year at the 2021 Game Awards. Well, another shocker is coming their way because the EA Steam game is getting a TV/film adaptation, according to Variety.

The publication spoke with Hazelight, the video game studio that developed the game, and dj2, the movie studio interested in the game’s TV adaption.

“Creating the world and story in It Takes Two was so much fun for me and the team,” said Hazelight founder and creative director Josef Fares. “Since it has a strong narrative with many crazy characters and just as crazy co-op action moments, the potential is huge for a great adaption to film or television.”

After Hazelight’s words, the film studio backs them up.

“dj2 is honored to partner with Josef, Oskar [Wolontis], and the incredible team at Hazelight Studios on the linear media adaptation of It Takes Two,” said dj2 CEO and founder Dmitri M. Johnson. “Just like the rest of the gaming world, we fell head-over-heels in love with Cody, May, Rose, Dr. Hakim, and the imaginative fantasy universe Hazelight have created, and can’t wait to bring these characters -and this world- to life on the big and small screen.”

“The reception of It Takes Two has been absolutely stellar from press and players alike,” said Wolontis, Hazelight Studio Manager. “We’re very excited for the opportunity to expand this beloved IP beyond gaming, for both new and returning fans to appreciate.”

In the game, a young girl wants nothing more than to stop her parent’s divorce and bring them back together. The parents are turned into small dolls and trapped in a magical world, reminiscent of Studio Ghibli’s The Secret World of Arrietty.

The gameplay for It Takes Two coincides with the storyline and requires two people, similar to the browser game, Fireboy and Watergirl.

As of today, no streaming platform has been announced for the new adaptation. In fact, we don’t know if it will be a series or a movie at this point. However, there are hints that it could be on both the large and small screen, as Johnson stated.

Either way, you will want to have that streaming platform downloaded and ready before this heart-warming tale is given new life.