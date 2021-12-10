‘It Takes Two’ wins Game of the Year at 2021 Game Awards

Hazelight Studios’ It Takes Two was crowned Game of The Year at The Game Awards last night. Neil Druckman, the director of last year’s GOTY winner The Last of Us Part II, presented the award.

Hazelight was founded by Josef Fares, director of Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons. Fares thanked his daughter in a brief speech on stage in Los Angeles. It Takes Two also won Best Multiplayer Game and Best Family Game.

The other nominees for GOTY included Deathloop, Metroid Dread, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Resident Evil Village.

Elden Ring was voted Most Anticipated Game for the second year in a row following an exclusive trailer reveal. Though Deathloop entered the night with the most nominations (nine), It Takes Two and Forza Horizon 5 both came away with three awards each. And Kena: Bridge of Spirits took the indie spotlight.

Here’s a complete list of winners:

Game of the Year: It Takes Two

Best Game Direction: Deathloop

Best Narrative: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Best Art Direction: Deathloop

Best Score and Music: Nier Replicant ver 1.22474487139

Best Audio Design: Forza Horizon 5

Best Performance: Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu

Games for Impact: Life Is Strange: True Colors

Best Ongoing Game: Final Fantasy XIV

Best Independent Game: Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Best Mobile Game: Genshin Impact

Best Community Support: Final Fantasy XIV

Best VR/AR Game: Resident Evil 4

Innovation in Accessibility: Forza Horizon 5

Best Action Game: Returnal

Best Action/Adventure Game: Metroid Dread

Best Role-Playing Game: Tales of Arise

Best Fighting Game: Guilty Gear Strive

Best Family Game: It Takes Two

Best Sports/Racing Game: Forza Horizon 5

Best Sim/Strategy Game: Age of Empires IV

Best Multiplayer Game: It Takes Two

Best Debut Indie Game: Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Most Anticipated Game: Elden Ring

You can check out our roundup of all the new announcements, trailers, and Game Awards winners here.