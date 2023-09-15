‘It’s an industry that has nothing to do with cinema as an artform’: Woody Allen becomes the latest irrelevant old man to rally against the MCU

To be clear, we’re not implying that every old man to voice their opposition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is instantly deemed irrelevant, mostly because James Cameron and Martin Scorsese to name but two are quite clearly hugely important figures in not just cinema history, but its modern iteration.

However, when you’ve also got the likes of fallen action maestro and ex-convict John McTiernan, multi-time Academy Award winner that hasn’t made a good movie in decades Francis Ford Coppola, controversial filmmaker and producer Luc Besson, and Hollywood exile Paul Verhoeven are among the number, you can see where the point is coming from.

Image via Marvel Studios

All of the above have made stupendous features at least twice over, and the same applies to Woody Allen, even if his name in the headlines is more a cause for concern and backlash these days at the expense of anything he’s putting to film. For reasons unknown, somebody at a recent Q&A for his next film Coup de Chance decided to ask the 87 year-old heat magnets for his thoughts on Marvel, and he responded in kind.

“I’m only theoretically fed up with Marvel movies because I’ve never seen any. I don’t like those budgets, it’s an industry that has nothing to do with cinema as an artform.”

Not that anybody was expecting him to out himself as one of the Secret Invasion finale’s sole defenders, but it seems at this point folks are just asking cinema’s elder statesmen about the MCU for no other purpose than sh*ts and giggles, not that you’d get much of the latter from Allen.