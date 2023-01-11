It’s no fable: Steven Spielberg beats James Cameron for Best Director at the Golden Globes

It’s not exactly a major upset but screen legend Steven Spielberg has taken the 2023 Golden Globe for Best Director at this year’s ceremony. Despite many predicting that FX legend James Cameron would score the gold with his long-anticipated sequel to Avatar, the Schindler’s List director’s semi-autobiographical film The Fabelmans has scored him his third Golden Globe for direction.

An amazing moment for Steven Spielberg! Congratulations on your WIN for Best Director – Motion Picture for the film @thefabelmans! 🙌



Speilberg picked up previous category wins in 1994 for Schindler’s List and again in 1999 for his WWII film Saving Private Ryan. After his last win was nominated five times prior to this year’s victory. His remake of West Side Story won the globe for Best Picture — Musical or Comedy last year.

Spielberg thanked his entire family at the start of his speech, not only for the support they gave him but for their inspiration for Fabelmans saying of his mother that “she is up there kvelling about this now!” He followed with an emotional speech about how difficult and long it was before he had the courage to tell such a personal story.

Ke Huy Quan thanks Steven Spielberg for giving him his first opportunity in film after winning his first Golden Globe.



Spielberg received a shout-out from the dais even before his win was announced. Ke Huy Quan, who starred in Speilberg’s first Raiders of the Lost Ark sequel, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom thanked Spielberg personally during his acceptance speech for the Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture globe that he received for his acclaimed role in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Quan thanked his former director for giving him his first opportunity to act in a major motion picture.