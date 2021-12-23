‘James Bond’ star reveals if they would return without Daniel Craig

After his explosive exit in No Time To Die, the James Bond franchise must now move forward without Daniel Craig. But while much of the speculation about its future revolves around who will take over from the Knives Out star as 007, it’s also worth considering what’s next for the series’ supporting cast. Throughout his films, Craig’s super-spy was ably aided by the MI6 gang, but will these franchise vets return without him?

Naomie Harris, for instance, made her debut as Miss Moneypenny in Skyfall, going on to reappear in both Spectre and NTTD. While chatting with Radio Times, When asked about the chances of her playing Eve again, Harris revealed that she would “love” to come back as she’s formed “intense bonds” with the cast and crew.

“I would love to come back, because the franchise means so much to me,” Harris said. “Most of the time as an actor, you’re going from job to job and you form these intense bonds with people for three, four months, and then you never see them again, but this has been some form of continuity in my life for the last decade.”

Though the Pirates of the Caribbean star says she has a “family” on the films, Harris is aware that the Bond universe needs to refresh itself every so often so she understands if a new Moneypenny joins the next Bond.

“I’ve loved it – it’s felt like reuniting with the family every time I’ve gone back to do a Bond movie, so I would hate to lose that in my life,” she continued. “But, you know, the franchise needs to go where it needs to go, so I don’t know what the future holds.”

Harris shared most of her scenes in her three Bond movies with fellow MI6-ers, Ralph Fiennes (M), Ben Whishaw (Q), and Rory Kinnear (Bill Tanner). She praised the trio as “such lovely, lovely guys,” adding that they “had such a great time together” on set. Even during “very long” night shoots, the gang would keep each other entertained by “playing games and taking the mickey out of each other.”

Clearly, Harris would jump at the chance to hop behind Moneypenny’s desk again, especially if her old co-stars were back as well. But, having said that, she’s aware that these iconic characters get passed down from actor to actor, and her time as Eve might be over. In another interview, Harris even revealed her personal pick for who could be M’s next secretary.

No Time To Die is out now on digital and Blu-ray.