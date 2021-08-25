James Franco Trends Following Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer

From the second it was officially confirmed that the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home would be dealing with the concept of the multiverse, the rumor mill went into overdrive about who could potentially end up making a cameo appearance in Tom Holland’s third solo film.

Almost everyone even tangentially connected to the web-slinger found themselves the subject of speculation, covering almost every character to have played a supporting role in both the Sam Raimi and Marc Webb franchises, as well as names Spidey has never shared the screen with before including Tom Hardy’s Venom, Jared Leto’s Morbius, Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and more.

However, one person who never found themselves being linked to No Way Home was James Franco, which most people assumed was down to the series of allegations leveled against the actor, writer, director, producer and author over the last few years, which were serious enough to see close friend Seth Rogen cut ties with his longtime regular collaborator.

As you can see from the reactions below, though, some fans think the Green Goblin tease in the No Way Home trailer could provide a major twist that would see Franco’s Harry Osborn emerge from the multiverse in addition to Willem Dafoe’s Norman.

James Franco watching Toby get an invite to #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/nNIouV0Mgr — Steve Esposito (@AgitatedStove) August 24, 2021

I can’t stop hearing “be careful what you wish for Parker” in James Franco's voice.#SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/n3RaARugTh — Madhur (@madmaxhur) August 24, 2021

I dunno who say “be careful what you wish for Peter” but it definitely isn’t Dr Strange and it wasn’t Green Goblin, sounded like James Franco more than anything — Luke (@getwellsoonttv) August 24, 2021

I know the “be careful what you wish for parker” is strange but tell me why the voice sounds like james franco 🧍🏼‍♀️ tell me why it sounds like harry…..and then the green goblin intro right after? I hate myself for thinking it could be harry lmao — jen??? is not doing well?? (@bucksmarjan) August 24, 2021

There are definite similarities in the voices, but you’d also have to believe that Sony and Marvel wouldn’t bring in someone like Franco, knowing fine well that certain sections of the fanbase would vociferously reject his presence based on the accusations he’s faced. Now that the first promo is finally live, maybe a second trailer closer to the December release date will shed more light on the identity Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s Green Goblin.