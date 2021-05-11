Spider-Man Vs. Venom Movie Reportedly In The Works At Sony

Disney and Sony look to have come a long way in the two years since the latter forcibly withdrew Spider-Man from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, sending the fanbase into meltdown and sticking to their guns by claiming they didn’t need Kevin Feige and his team to deliver top quality web-slinging entertainment, even though the fact that the studio’s two previous Spidey franchises imploded due to heavy-handed interference would say otherwise.

Of course, the formerly warring parties have now kissed and made up, even striking a streaming deal that will eventually see a huge amount of Sony titles added to the Disney Plus and Hulu libraries. Morbius hinted at some MCU synergy to come in the future via the appearance of Michael Keaton’s Adrian Toomes as well, and a new rumor is going several steps further by claiming that a Spider-Man vs. Venom movie is already in active development.

The first trailer for Tom Hardy’s sequel Let There Be Carnage only dropped yesterday, and Tom Holland’s contract expires once No Way Home is released in December, so there are obviously a huge number of question marks and variables surrounding the hypothetical project, and the initial report doesn’t offer much information besides saying that it’s in the works.

Would Sony love to have the MCU’s Peter Parker drop by their own Marvel universe? Absolutely, and that’s what the entire SPUMC seems to be building towards given the overt nods in the direction of the Sinister Six. Would fans like to see Spider-Man vs. Venom pitting Toms Holland and Hardy against each other? You bet your ass they would, and it’d be virtually guaranteed to earn a billion dollars as well. But it’s best not crossing your fingers just yet in the hope that the crossover is going to happen any time in the immediate future. That being said, it definitely can’t be ruled out.