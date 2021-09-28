James Gunn Avoids Mentioning Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Death

James Gunn has already confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is going to feature the death of a major character, but he’s got no intention of even hinting who it might be until the movie comes to theaters in May 2023. Of course, fans love to debate the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s upcoming projects years in advance, so the speculation has already started.

On paper, Dave Bautista’s Drax would be the most obvious candidate, if only for the fact he’s the one member of the principal cast so far to have confirmed that he’s done with the franchise after Vol. 3. A lot of the chatter has focused on Rocket, though, after several rumors claimed his backstory could be a significant factor in the plot.

One enterprising Twitter user tried to catch Gunn out when suggesting a song choice for the soundtrack, but the filmmaker wouldn’t bite, as you can see below.

We don’t know who will bite the dust in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and we won’t for a long time, but it’s guaranteed to be a hugely emotional moment. Stars Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff were in floods of tears just reading the script, and Gunn had audiences weeping in the aisles when a grouchy blue alien who’d just compared himself to Mary Poppins made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of his adopted son, so you’d better get those tissues at the ready whatever the outcome.