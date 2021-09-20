James Gunn Reacts To Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Stars Crying At The Script

Karen Gillan recently revealed that she and co-star Pom Klementieff were left in floods of tears after reading the script for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the third installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s franchise that’s become our premiere source of intergalactic irreverence.

James Gunn’s filmography is known for its bursts of graphic violence and reliance on humor derived from the most ridiculous of situations, but he’s always been known to tug on the heartstrings when the occasion calls for it. Found family is one of the major recurring themes throughout his career, and that perfectly encapsulates the bond between Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, Groot, and latterly Nebula and Mantis.

After catching wind of their emotional response, Gunn took to social media to gently rib Gillan and Klementieff for their reactions to discovering what Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has in store for their characters.

I hope it’s not because they thought they had too few lines because honestly their roles are both pretty huge and it seems greedy. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 19, 2021

Karen Gillan Returns To The Makeup Chair In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 BTS Photos 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

We’ve already been promised major deaths, and with Gunn bowing out from behind the camera once he wraps the movie, you can bet he’s going to throw everything plus the kitchen sink at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to ensure he signs off with a bang.

Fans are already pondering who could end up meeting their demise, and it’s clearly had an effect on two members of the cast long before the start of production, but at least filming a Holiday Special during the shoot should generate a little levity to combat the tears.