James Gunn blasts shameless SnyderVerse ‘fan’ for attempting to hijack his Kevin Conroy tribute

Anyone with half a brain and an internet connection knows all too well that social media can often bring out the worst in people, with DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn compelled to call out a so-called “fan” who thought that the filmmaker’s tribute to late Batman legend Kevin Conroy was the ideal place to push for the restoration of the SnyderVerse.

Even though Zack Snyder himself admitted that he hasn’t been contacted by either his Dawn of the Dead writer or the Warner Bros. Discovery hierarchy as of yet, those who’ve spent the last half a decade demanding his semi-scrapped mythology be resurrected and continued aren’t willing to go down without a fight.

While that’s all well and good, and everyone is entitled to their opinion on Gunn and Peter Safran’s recent installation as the new creative heads of the entire slate, swooping in to insult The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker creator when he’s reflecting on the loss of a genuine DC icon is egregious behavior.

In fact, it’s surprising that the Guardians of the Galaxy director handled things with such dignity given the brazen method in which he was blasted while mourning the exact same loss as millions of fans all around the world.

Perhaps you have difficulty picking up on cues – and, if so, I’m sorry, that can be a difficult thing in life – but my post is about a wonderful, talented soul who passed away. So this might not be the right time & place for your response. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 11, 2022

Fortunately, the comments and replies are equally shocked, with many SnyderVerse defenders distancing themselves from a solitary member of the movement who decided that the person tasked with leading the DCU towards a brighter and better future grieving for the loss of a company legend was the perfect place to unleash a torrent of familiar hashtags.