James Gunn has either been cutting onions lately or he genuinely got choked up at a recent panel while discussing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Considering the storied panel at San Diego Comic-Con that happened this past weekend reportedly involved a sneak peek of Bradley Cooper’s Rocket as a baby, hinting at the sentient raccoon’s tragic origins, we’d say they were probably genuine crocodile tears from Gunn — and not mention the film will be the end of his trilogy.

“Baby Rocket made me cry…but @JamesGunn crying on stage is just so wonderful. Love you James. ❤️❤️❤️” a fan who attended SDCC wrote on Twitter, bringing with him the photo receipt of Gunn’s sob-fest.

Baby Rocket made me cry…but @JamesGunn crying on stage is just so wonderful. Love you James. ❤️❤️❤️ #sdcc pic.twitter.com/S9ijohMoKZ — Shawn Richter @SDCC !!!!!! (@batcap50) July 24, 2022

In response, Gunn retweeted the post and gave a cheeky explanation.

“I HAD SOMETHING IN MY EYE.”

I HAD SOMETHING IN MY EYE https://t.co/uDvy5r1KqL — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 26, 2022

Another attendee at Comic-Con was Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back director Kevin Smith, who remarked that he believed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 would be a “beautiful conclusion” based on the teaser, which Disney has not yet released to the public.

Smith, who said he wanted to kiss Gunn after he left the stage, later jumped on the topic of movie trilogies to segue into talking about his own forthcoming movie, Clerks III.

In response, Gunn wrote, “I feel used (but still couldn’t love [Kevin Smith] more).”

With two of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s stronger entries under his belt already, co-writer and director Gunn is poised to cap off his trilogy with an emotional gut-punch of an ending, based on everything we know about the movie so far.

Watch Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord and the gang go on one last adventure as a team together when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 comes soaring into theaters on May 5, 2023.