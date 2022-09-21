James Gunn reveals a curious fact about ‘Scooby-Doo’ rating

Guardians of the Galaxy‘s James Gunn got his big break in Hollywood by writing 2002’s warmly remembered live-action Scooby-Doo. Though sniffy critics turned their nose up at it on original release the goofy adventure still has its fans and regularly pops up on various streaming charts.

But now Gunn has confirmed that the PG-rated Scooby-Doo was once very different. Taking to Twitter, Gunn revealed that he and director Raja Gosnell were aiming for a PG-13 rating for the movie but that the MPAA branded it with an R.

The first Scooby-Doo was originally intended (by me, the producers & the director, Raja Gosnell) to be PG-13, but we never got a PG-13 rating. The first rating from the MPAA was R, & then a bunch of stuff was changed, & that cut ended up being rated PG. https://t.co/sfZO79kErK — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 20, 2022

This rating would have likely been fatal for its box office prospects and the studio ordered it be reworked to appeal to a younger audience.

So, what might an R-rated Scooby-Doo be like? Gunn has previously teased the original version, saying on Facebook in 2017 that his script was intended to lean into what the original show only implied, with perhaps the biggest reason for the R that Gunn’s Velma was explicitly gay. Gunn even confirmed that the script saw Velma openly admiring Daphne, that the two would later kiss, and that there was a line the MPAA thought referred to oral sex.

Taking fright the studio not only cut all this out, but even CGI’d away Daphne and Velma’s cleavages. The film was resubmitted and given a PG rating. We’d love to see the R-rated version, so c’mon Scoob fans, let’s band together and do a fierce campaign to get the ‘Gunn Cut’ released.

Scooby-Doo is available to stream on HBO Max.