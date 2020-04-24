Most Easter eggs in MCU movies are discovered pretty quickly. Fans have come to expect hints towards unseen characters and future events tucked away in the background, with Taika Waititi and James Gunn being particularly sneaky about where they’re located.

For example, fan-favorite Beta Ray Bill hasn’t appeared in the MCU in person, but we saw a huge statue of him in Thor: Ragnarok. But now it seems that there’s an untapped source of Easter eggs in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Gunn has just told us where to look.

During the quarantine watch party for Vol. 2, he posted the following on Twitter:

“There are TONS of Easter egg skulls in that pile of Ego’s murdered children.”

This is like showing a red rag to a bull, and legions of Marvel fans have suddenly devoted themselves to going through these scenes frame-by-frame to try and pick some specific ones out. It’s early days yet, but a fan seems to have spotted the High Evolutionary’s Ani-Men in the pile. Plus, a skull with fangs may well be a Dracula cameo and another apparently bears a resemblance to the classic Alien Xenomorph. Expect more discoveries over the next few days.

Other new information is that Miley Cyrus camoed as Mainframe the robot head, that James Gunn’s parents had a short voice role and that Starlord’s mom’s tumor being caused by Ego the Living Planet had been planned from the beginning of the first movie. Gunn has been knocking it out of the park on these watch parties and my only regret is that this is his most recent MCU movie and we don’t have anything to follow it.

Revisiting all these cool moments makes me anticipate Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 that much more. Gunn has said that he wants to finish up The Suicide Squad before getting stuck into that, but you have to hope that all this free time is giving him the opportunity to stuff more neat cameos and Easter eggs into that script.