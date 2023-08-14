James Gunn sets the record straight on claims he was ‘against’ a major twist that changed ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

As we await the arrival of the new DC Universe and get reacquainted with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 thanks to Disney Plus, James Gunn is looking more and more like the entertainment industry’s biggest benchmark for patience.

Indeed, those declarations of stepping back from debunking rumors on Twitter have since turned out to be an empty threat, and with this latest correction from the DC gaffer, one has to wonder if someone is paying random users to try and rile the poor man up.

My thoughts are, as I’ve discussed in interviews, I wasn’t against it. I discussed it with the Russo’s before it ever happened. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 14, 2023

When asked if he was, in fact, against Guardians of the Galaxy mainstay Gamora getting killed off in Avengers: Infinity War, Gunn very simply reminded us all that he was never against the plot beat, and was even involved with the discussions that led to such a decision in the first place.

Let’s break this down; some folks allegedly had an issue with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 because they thought Gunn didn’t want her to die in Infinity War. Or, roughly translated, some people have absolutely nothing better to do with their time than to worry about an opinion of Gunn’s that he never had, long after the affected movie in question had not only finished up its theatrical run, but to fantastic reception as well.

And this is without getting into the fact that Gamora’s story enabled one of the best character arcs we’ve ever seen in the MCU, namely that of Star-Lord, whose struggles with and overcoming of personal loss was one of the most profound elements in Vol. 3 in particular. Indeed, Gunn and company knew what they were doing, and we’d be wise not to concern ourselves with such frivolous rumors.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now streaming on Disney Plus.