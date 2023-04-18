James Gunn slashes ‘Superman: Legacy’ casting dreams after cruelly raising DC fans’ hopes

James Gunn just delighted DC fans everywhere today with his confirmation that Superman: Legacy has officially entered pre-production – with costuming, production design, and more finally underway. While the DC Studios’ co-CEO has likewise assured us that the script is now complete, folks should be aware that the film is still in the very early stages of development. Nonetheless, some people apparently interpret this news as meaning the cameras will be rolling by next week.

In the replies to his big announcement, one fan — apparently with total seriousness — asked Gunn whether that means we can expect the DCU’s new Man of Steel to have been cast by the end of this month. Or, if he really drags his feet, by next month. Unsurprisingly, Gunn replied in the negative, revealing that making this assumption would definitely make an ass out of you and me.

It is not. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 18, 2023

But, hey, at least he’s sorry. Come on, James, work harder! It’s not like you have another major blockbuster releasing in a couple of weeks or anything.

Sorry. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 18, 2023

As much as fans might like to imagine that nailing down who’s playing Superman would be the first thing on Gunn’s to-do list, the filmmaker has made clear many times at this point that he’s focusing on preparing the movie as a whole and fine-tuning the direction he wants to take with the character before finding the right person for the job. And it’s hard to argue against this being the exact right play given that historical attempts to turn Superman into a star vehicle — like Nicolas Cage’s infamously doomed Superman Lives — have fallen flat on their face instead of taking flight.

Still, with Superman: Legacy actually going somewhere, we can rest assured that the next cinematic Last Son of Krypton will come our way eventually. We just need to give James Gunn some time to make that happen. He’s not Superman, you know.