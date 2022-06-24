James Gunn teases there could be more Harley Quinn on the horizon

2020 and 2021 were a great time for Harley Quinn fans, as we had two movies featuring Margot Robbie’s Clown Princess in two years. Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) had Harls emerge from the Joker’s shadow in her own all-female team-up flick, and then The Suicide Squad saw her steal the show once again as a member of the latest Task Force X team.

Sadly, Dr. Quinzel’s been absent from the DCEU since last summer, and we’ve yet to hear about any other comic book projects Robbie might have in the works. But TSS director James Gunn has now offered a glimmer of hope for the anti-heroine’s legion of fans out there, with a teasing tweet indicating that he might have something cooking with the Oscar-nominated actress.

When a fan shared a photo of Gunn and Robbie hugging at The Suicide Squad premiere and demanded the filmmaker “bring Harley back for another project”, Gunn responded, “Not a bad idea.” It’s far from a confirmation, then, but we’ll take anything we can get at this point.

Not a bad idea. https://t.co/gboV6EEwOD — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 23, 2022

There might be a couple of reasons why Harley’s future in the DCEU is currently in flux. With Birds of Prey and TSS both underperforming at the box office, Warner Bros. may have lost some faith in the character’s ability to draw in audiences. The biggest reason, though, is likely that Robbie is just so dang busy. The 31-year-old star has countless projects in development at once. Right now, for instance, she’s shooting Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie.

But if anyone’s going to bring Harley back to the franchise, it’s Gunn, seeing as he’s become the custodian of the Squad-side of the DCEU. He’s already working on Peacemaker season two and a spinoff for Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller. While we wait for more of Robbie’s rebel Gothamite, at least the third season of the Harley Quinn animated series, starring Kaley Cuoco, is set to premiere on HBO Max in July.