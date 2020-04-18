James Marsden Becomes Cyclops Again In New Video Chat

Traditionally, X-Men fans have been critical of James Marsden’s Cyclops in the Fox cinematic franchise, but in recent years he’s had something of a reappraisal, with it generally now agreed that, though the character was underutilized in the films, Marsden was actually pretty spot-on casting for Scott Summers. In fact, there’s been a fair amount of interest in him playing the team leader again in the MCU. So, Cyke fans are going wild over Marsden’s virtual reprisal of his classic role.

Ben Schwartz – AKA the voice of Sonic the Hedgehog – shared an awesome screenshot on his Instagram (see below) from a video chat he recently held with his Sonic co-star, in which Marsden donned Cyclops’ unmistakable ruby-quartz shades. “Caught up with Cyclops today,” the actor wrote in his caption. “He’s doing well.”

Fans will recognize these glasses as those that Scott wears in his regular life at the X-Mansion, while he switches to his famous visor during battle. Marsden donned the super-specs across his four appearances in the franchise: the original X-Men trilogy and then again for his cameo at the end of 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past.

The Westworld star has been asked on numerous occasions about his interest in playing Cyke again now that Marvel Studios has the rights to the X-Men, and every time Marsden has made clear that he would love to come back. Obviously, the most likely course of action is that Marvel casts their own Cyclops, but there’s always the possibility of him having a crossover cameo somewhere. Maybe in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?

Tell us, though, would you like to see James Marsden don the Cyclops shades again in a future X-Men movie? Or are you happy just to watch him in the Sonic franchise? Have your say in the comments section down below.