Jamie Foxx’s involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home has generated more questions than any of the other returning multiversal peers. That may have something to do with the fact he was the first one to be announced for the cast well over a year ago, which effectively confirmed that alternate realities would play a pivotal role in the movie.

One of the first things the Academy Award winner did was confirm that he wouldn’t be blue this time around, but now that we’ve gotten our first look at the other four antagonists, it’s left some fans feeling confused. Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Rhys Ifans’ Lizard and Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman all look the same as they did the last time we saw them, but Foxx’s Electro has gotten a complete overhaul.

Shortly after his initial reveal, the star also posted art of three Spideys standing side-by-side, and he’s at it again. As you can see below, the online community’s collective eyebrow was raised by Foxx’s use of something as simple as a plural.

Over a year after he implied that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would return to play their respective versions of #SpiderMan in #SpiderManNoWayHome, Jamie Foxx is hinting at "chasing spiders" in the upcoming threequel 👀 pic.twitter.com/igbTBra8Ts — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) November 18, 2021

We’d be selling the Spider-Man: No Way Home fanbase short if we said they were prone to over-analyzing things, but there’s surely no other outcome at this stage than Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield swinging in to lend an assist during the third act battle.