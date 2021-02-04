Jared Leto Reportedly Very Pleased With How Joker Turned Out In Zack Snyder’s Justice League

If Morbius hadn’t been delayed twice more in quick succession until January 2022, then we’d comfortably be talking about the greatest year ever for Jared Leto playing long-haired and eccentric weirdos.

The actor recently picked up a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor thanks to yet another dedicated and unsettling turn in Denzel Washington’s crime thriller The Little Things, although the Method acting tables were somewhat turned after the leading man admitted that to get into character he would occasionally follow Leto home without being discovered.

In just a few weeks, the Academy Award winner will be looking to erase any and all memories of his divisive turn in Suicide Squad when he reprises the role of the Joker in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The Clown Prince of Crime was a surprise late addition to the ensemble, and while his role isn’t going to be a massive one after Snyder confirmed he’d only shot a few minutes of new footage, it could be a pivotal one nonetheless.

Having watched in dismay as the majority of his Suicide Squad scenes were left on the cutting room floor before standing idly by when Joaquin Phoenix headlined a billion dollar smash hit and scooped an Oscar in Joker, you can understand why Leto feels as though he has unfinished business with the Jester of Genocide.

Luckily, we’ve heard from our sources – the same ones who told us he’d be getting an all-new look in the Snyder Cut long before it was confirmed – the 49 year-old is said to be very pleased with how the Joker turned out having seen the finished product. Let’s hope that the fans agree, because while he’s not committed to anything yet, a positive response to his work in Justice League could lead to calls for a more permanent return to the DCEU.