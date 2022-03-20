Jared Leto says Spider-Man could be Morbius’ friend or enemy

Even though Morbius isn’t coming to theaters until April 1, having become one of the pandemic’s longest-delayed movies in the process after being repeatedly pushed back from the intended July 2020 bow, plenty of fans are skeptical over the comic book blockbuster’s chances of success.

The buzz isn’t even close to reaching Venom: Let There Be Carnage levels yet, never mind Spider-Man: No Way Home, and the doomsayers have been out in force for months claiming that Jared Leto’s debut as the Living Vampire is destined to go down in the history books as a box office bomb.

While we won’t be finding that out for another couple of weeks, the leading man has been out in force talking up a potential showdown with Spider-Man somewhere down the line. Even if Morbius does flop, Leto could still realistically return for future cameos and crossovers, but Sony will cross that bridge if and when the studio gets to it.

Having previously shared his belief that Morbius and Spider-Man have “a date with destiny”, Leto outlined in a recent interview with Jake’s Takes that he isn’t sure whether the web-slinger would be friend or foe should they cross paths.

“I don’t know. It might look like a tasty treat, or could be a threat. It depends. In the circumstances it could be — you never know — a friend. It would be fun to go head-to-head with some of these amazing characters that these amazing actors have brought to life. You never know what’s in store.”

With Venom 3 a foregone conclusion, Kraven the Hunter now shooting, and Madame Web‘s cast beginning to take shape, Morbius technically doesn’t need to be a hit to safeguard Leto’s future as part of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe in some capacity, but it would certainly help.