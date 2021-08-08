Jason Momoa Jokes That He’ll Direct Justice League 2

There’s much more to Jason Momoa than being a huge jacked dude with fantastic hair who loves to star in action movies, although that’s very much the order of the day with the actor currently shooting DCEU sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, with Netflix thriller Sweet Girl coming to streaming on August 20th, both of which are action movies that make great use of his size and great hair.

He co-wrote, produced, directed and starred in 2014 thriller Road to Paloma, takes a story credit on the second Aquaman adventure and executive produced all three seasons of underrated historical drama series Frontier, so he’s getting more and more comfortable on the other side of the camera.

Having been a vocal proponent of Zack Snyder’s Justice League since the very beginning, Momoa is no doubt going to be getting asked questions about the SnyderVerse for the foreseeable future, something he’ll be aware of and fully prepared for. In a new interview to promote Sweet Girl he was asked about the chances of a sequel, and deftly managed to hype up his most recent set of collaborators while joking that he’ll do it himself.

“I think they’re waiting for me to direct it. They’re basically waiting for Warner Bros. to call me up and say, ‘Jason, I love you. I love what you guys are doing. Love the movie. I love Sweet Girl. Hey, let’s get Brian Mendoza, let’s get Jason Momoa to produce and direct the new Justice League’. Sounds like, ‘You know what guys? We’re in’.

Momoa clearly has an itch to direct a little more often, and he’ll have learned plenty about how to marshal a massive production on his Aquaman movies, Justice League and Denis Villenueve’s Dune, so who’s to say he couldn’t direct Justice League 2? Then again, with the SnyderVerse in cold storage until something big changes, maybe his third solo outing as the King of Atlantis would be a much safer bet for the 42 year-old to take the plunge and helm a big budget blockbuster all of his own.