Jeepers Creepers 4 Is Reportedly Much Scarier Than Previous Films

The upcoming Jeepers Creepers 4 is set to arrive later this year, and is reportedly planned as the launching point for a new trilogy of movies starring the Creeper. Also known as Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, the film has been picked up by Screen Media for release, and is directed by Timo Vuorensola of the Iron Sky series. Not only that, but according to the distributor, this new entry in the franchise is apparently much scarier than its predecessors.

With the picture now in post-production, Screen Media had this to say about what fans should expect:

“As excited as we are, we know that fans will be even more thrilled (and chilled) to return to the world of the Creeper, now with a much scarier vision from director Timo Vuorensola, who is the perfect fit to restart this franchise”

The plot will deal with a horror festival in Louisiana, and couple Chase and Laine, with the latter experiencing strange visions about the location and the presence of the Creeper. It does appear that Jeepers Creepers: Reborn is going to be quite distinct from the previous films in the series, then, something that’s most likely due to the almost-certain absence of its creator Victor Salva.

For those not aware, Salva’s a convicted pedophile whose continued involvement in the franchise has generated considerable unease with critics and audiences, most notably through a questionable subplot in Jeepers Creepers 3. While there are still some questions over how the IP rights were negotiated with him, he hasn’t been mentioned in any promotional materials so far, making it likely that the studio want to distance themselves from the filmmaker.

The release of Jeepers Creepers: Reborn will mark twenty years since the original premiered, and will hope to recapture some of its inventiveness after two disappointing sequels. Sean-Michael Argo has taken over screenwriting duties, while Vuorensola has proven he can handle high-concept genre fare with the two Iron Sky movies. How exactly Jeepers Creepers 4 will tackle its horrific content is another question, though, and we’re looking forward to seeing how the gory activities of the Creeper can be fleshed out by a new creative team.