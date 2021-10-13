Jennifer Lawrence Starring In New R-Rated Comedy From The Office EP

Having made just one onscreen appearance since March 2018, which turned out to be the biggest box office bomb of the following year in Dark Phoenix, the Jennifer Lawrence comeback is officially on.

The Academy Award winner has Netflix’s star-studded comedy Don’t Look Up coming in December, and she’s just added another hot new project to her slate. As per Deadline, Sony beat out stiff competition from multiple streaming services to land No Hard Feelings, an R-rated comedy set to be written and directed by The Office alum Gene Stupnitsky.

The pitch is said to be an edgy, raucous comedy in the vein of There’s Something About Mary and Bad Teacher, the latter of which was also penned by Stupnitsky. No plot details are provided, but it might be a while away looking at the high profile titles already on Lawrence’s upcoming schedule.

AppleTV+ shelled out big bucks to land her biopic of legendary Hollywood agent Sue Mengers, while she’s re-teaming with Don’t Look Up director Adam McKay for Bad Blood, which tells the story of controversial Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.

Comedy isn’t something we’ve seen from The Hunger Games star all that often, so it’ll be exciting to see what she can bring to the table if she’s given the freedom to cut loose in an R-rated romp.