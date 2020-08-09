Jim Carrey Reportedly Returning For Two More Mask Movies

For most of his career following Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, Jim Carrey tended to avoid making sequels to his hit movies, but that didn’t stop the studios from producing them anyway, even without his involvement. Based on how Son of the Mask, Evan Almighty and Ace Ventura Jr.: Pet Detective turned out, however, his decision proved to be a very wise one.

That being said, the 58 year-old appears to have softened his stance in recent years after returning to the role of Lloyd Christmas two decades later in Dumb and Dumber To, while Sonic the Hedgehog’s post-credits scene seemed to make it clear that Carrey’s Robotnik would be coming back for the sequel. Not to mention that there’ve been whispers that another Ace Ventura outing is on the cards for the actor, too.

Of course, recent reports have also been making the rounds that he could be tempted to return for a follow-up to The Mask, with an upcoming cameo in Space Jam: A New Legacy set to gauge audience’s interest in seeing the character again. In fact, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us about the aforementioned Space Jam cameo before it was confirmed in leaked footage – that Warner Bros. are actually planning on making two Mask sequels to complete a trilogy, with Carrey said to be open to the idea of being involved in both.

The star of The Truman Show has already admitted that he’d be happy to return if someone he deems talented enough is steering the ship, so the studio must have a filmmaker in mind already if Carrey is entertaining the idea of more than one sequel. Furthermore, Sonic the Hedgehog was his biggest box office hit in a long time, and if he’s looking to recapture his former glories, then there are certainly worse ways to go about it than reprising one of his most popular roles over a quarter of a century later. Not to mention that the buzz would no doubt increase massively if The Mask sequels could also lure Cameron Diaz out of retirement, which the studio is hoping will happen.