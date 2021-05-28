John Boyega Says He’s Open To Star Wars Return If Kathleen Kennedy And J.J. Abrams Are Involved

For a lot of Star Wars fans, the mere mention of either Kathleen Kennedy or J.J. Abrams is enough to ignite fury, with the Lucasfilm president constantly finding herself blamed for the various creative and personnel mishaps to have befallen the franchise over the last nine years.

As for the director of The Force Awakens and The Rise of Skywalker, he’s come under similar fire for an uninspired and unoriginal approach to his sci-fi blockbusters, with Episode IX in particular failing to live up to its hype as one of the most hotly anticipated epics in history, which were admittedly expectations it couldn’t possibly hope to meet.

John Boyega went public with his criticisms of both Lucasfilm and Disney, and found a lot of support after revealing his frustrations at being increasingly sidelined as the Sequel Trilogy went on. During that period he met with Kennedy and defended Abrams, so it’s no surprise that when he was asked about a potential Star Wars return, the actor directly named the pair as two of the main reasons why he would consider it.

“Whichever way, I am open to the conversation as long as it is Kathleen, J.J., and maybe someone else and the team, it’s a no-brainer.”

For all intents and purposes, though, it’s hard to imagine Boyega returning to Star Wars, at least not for a long time yet. He’s already made his opinions clear on the vocal minority of fans who keep hounding him on social media, and even semi-jokingly revealed the only way he’d reprise the role of Finn was in an animated project that wouldn’t require him to go anywhere.

That being said, what’s old is eventually new again, so maybe three decades from now we’ll see Boyega, Oscar Isaac and Daisy Ridley reunited for their own nostalgia-driven version of The Force Awakens for Episode XXIV or whatever number the franchise is on by then.