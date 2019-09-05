2018’s Halloween was a fantastic return to form for the iconic horror franchise. Writer Danny McBride and director David Gordon Green demonstrated that they profoundly understood what makes a good slasher film work, and Michael hasn’t been as terrifying or intimidating in years. But all this might have been for naught if the movie hadn’t had that classic Halloween sound. That’s where original Halloween director John Carpenter stepped in, delivering an excellent synth score that seriously cranked up the atmosphere.

The soundtrack album proved to be a big hit in its own right, debuting at #12 on the Billboard chart and becoming one of the most successful movie scores of recent times. Perhaps in recognition of this success, it’s now being re-released by Sacred Bones Records in an expanded edition, which will include roughly 28 extra minutes, and I for one can’t wait to hear them.

Here’s how they’re billing it:

One year later, Sacred Bones Records presents an expanded edition of the soundtrack, including more than 28 additional minutes of music from the film and presenting a more complete, immersive listening experience.

John Carpenter's Halloween Score Is Coming To Vinyl With 28 New Minutes 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Given the amount of fan-made extended mixes of songs on YouTube, I think this will be welcomed by just about everyone. The release will also feature some all-new art and seriously fancy packaging, with a cool lenticular sleeve that makes the flames around Michael flicker as you remove it from the jacket. My hope is that we get an extended version of the best track on the album, “The Shape Hunts Allyson.” I saw the film in a cinema with an appropriately beefy sound system, and when the synth drops at 21 seconds into the track, I got major goosebumps.

Even better, Carpenter has confirmed that he’s signed up to score Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends, so we’re getting two more full soundtracks of this awesome music.