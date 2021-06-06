John Cena Wants To Face Off With Dwayne Johnson In Fast & Furious

Dave Bautista may have absolutely no interest in sharing the screen with his former WWE rivals, but John Cena has admitted that he’s a lot more open to the idea. Which is just as well, really, when he’s the latest former grappler to pitch up in the Fast & Furious franchise, and with the main storyline set to draw to a close after the tenth and eleventh installments, Dwayne Johnson is widely expected to return as Luke Hobbs in at least one of them.

Of course, Cena and Johnson have plenty of history from an in-ring perspective, engaging in an on-and-off feud that lasted for the better part of two years, clashing in the main event of WWE’s Wrestlemania 27 extravaganza in front of over 78,000 fans, which drew the single biggest pay-per-view buy rate in company history with more than 1.2 million folks purchasing it.

In the buildup, Cena would regularly blast his opponent for turning his back on the wrestling industry in favor of Hollywood, so it was a little ironic that he ended up doing the exact same thing just a few years later. In any case, in a new interview, the Fast & Furious 9 villain revealed that he’s hoping to square off with Johnson should the latter end up dropping by for one or both of the final two chapters, saying:

“I don’t know if that’ll happen and that’s very much up to the Fast audience to decide. As The Fast Saga grows and evolves, I’m excited for a possible moment like that but there’s no guarantee. I hope it happens and if the audiences around the world hope the same thing, who knows.”

Vin Diesel certainly hinted towards a Johnson comeback, while Hobbs & Shaw 2 is still very much on the table according to both the spinoff’s producer and stars. Not to mention that you can guarantee that director Justin Lin will be desperate to get as much of the band back together as possible to draw a suitably spectacular line under The Fast Saga as the adventures of Dominic Toretto and his extended family reach their conclusion.