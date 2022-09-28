For someone who wouldn’t confirm if they were to be reprising his role for the MCU’s Fantastic Four, John Krasinski likes to make a scene, as fans mistook a joke tweet and assumed he was going to return to the MCU in Deadpool 3. People just love to see the internet explode into chaos, do they?

For context, Ryan Reynolds will be starring in Krasinski’s future film titled If. Oddly enough, both films will be released in 2024. So when Reynolds posted his Deadpool 3 announcement, Krasinski replied via quote tweets and asked “Wait, is this our movie?”

Sadly this joke went over people’s heads.

Wait… is this our movie? https://t.co/eOnGPEZZov — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) September 27, 2022

This tweet shocked and confused fans, as they immediately assumed that Deadpool 3 is where Krasinski would return to the franchise. And who could blame them? Barely any details were shared about If, except that Steve Carell will be teaming up with Krasinski for the first time since The Office.

WAIT WHAT????? — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) September 27, 2022

Yo what — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) September 27, 2022

Eventually, fans got the joke and realised it was about Krasinski’s future film. That tweet still threw fans off, especially those who were completely unaware of Krasinski’s other works and were too caught up with the recent announcement.

If is an upcoming fantasy comedy that’s written, directed, and produced by John Krasinski and will be distributed by Paramount Pictures. The film will star iconic comedians including Reynolds and Carell and it’s about a child’s journey to rediscover their imagination.

If comes out on May 24, 2024, just four months before the release of Deadpool 3.