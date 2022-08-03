‘John Wick’ director says if he wants it to happen, ‘he’ll go to f*cking space’

One of the longest-running jokes surrounding the Fast & Furious franchise was the desire to see the family cross the final frontier and head to outer space, which seemed like wishful thinking when it first came up. However, the creative team took the pleas on board to make it happen in the ninth installment, and it was gloriously ridiculous. With that in mind, could John Wick follow suit?

On paper, it sounds ridiculous to imagine a street-level franchise following Keanu Reeves’ sharp-suited assassin taking out the trash taking a trip beyond the stars, but stranger things have happened in Hollywood. In fact, director Chad Stahelski admitted in an interview with ComicBook that there’s “a distinct possibility” it could happen.

“There’s a distinct possibility it could. I don’t know if I’d be piloting the ship, but could the character go? Even as a fan, I think the John Wick world is kind of fun and interesting. But the sky’s the limit. We’re not coming from an existing IP, so I don’t have to follow Batman lore. I can do anything. If the producers, including myself in the studio somehow became very smart very quickly and we could continue to be smart about how we managed it and get the right people in to continue it long past my tenure. Yeah. Anything can happen. If Fast & Furious can, I’m sure we can. Might take a little longer, but let’s stay earthbound for now and try to keep doing a good job down here.”

Doubling down on that sentiment, Stahelski then added that “If I want John Wick to go to f*cking space in [Chapter] 5, he’ll go to f*cking space”. It sounds absolutely insane on paper, but who in their right mind wouldn’t buy a ticket to see Reeves decimate his foes and leave a trail of bodies floating in zero gravity as the main attraction of John Wick in Space?